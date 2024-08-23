Rumours suggesting Emraan Hashmi as Hafiz-e-Quran are false

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 18:14:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - Indian actor Emraan Hashmi has rebuffed the news circulating online that he is Hafiz-e-Quran.

For several days, rumours have been doing the rounds of the actor as Hafiz-e-Quran. With this respond, the air has been cleared.

Several Indian outlet reported that Humaima Malik said Emraan Hashmi remembered some of the Quranic verses. He said he even recited the verses during the shooting of the movie.

Later, when asked by the host about the veracity of this claim, the actor dismissed the reports as baseless.

