No truth to any fight between Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan

It is funny when you search your name for your dramas but see the dramas made by your fans

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The news of any fight between Pakistani showbiz industry couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor is untrue.

The couple chose England for their vacations for a few days where they had spent some quality time.

A few days back, a video was doing rounds on the internet claiming that Ayeza had complained to her husband for not giving her time. So, Danish took her to London to placate her.

The Payare Afzal actor took to Instagram and shared the screenshot of the video stating, “When you search your name on YouTube for your dramas but instead end up watching the dramas made by your fans.

She also addressed her husband saying, “Danish if this is the case, you have to take me to vacations again.”

