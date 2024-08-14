Neeraj, Manu relationship rumours are baseless

Social media users are in frenzy about both Olympians

Published On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 13:33:04 PKT

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) - Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra and infamous shooter Manu Bhaker are in the limelight since Paris Olympics 2024 and news about their relationships are circulating on social media.

The social media debate sparked when both stars were seen engaged in discussions in an event and Neeraj Chopra was talking to Bhaker’s mother.

However, Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan has cleared the air about all the baseless speculations, stating that his daughter was not at the marriageable age and her wife considered Neeraj Chopra her son.

Neeraj’s uncle also gave clarification on the rumours, saying that Neeraj’ s personal life updates would be disclosed at the right time.

It is pertinent to note that Neeraj Chopra secured silver medal in javelin throw sports while Manu Bhaker clinched two bronze medals in shooting during the recent Paris Olympics 2024.