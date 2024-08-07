Fake images of PM house doing rounds after Sheikh Hasina's ouster

Fake images of PM house doing rounds after Sheikh Hasina's ouster

Fake images of PM house after Sheikh Hasina's ouster house went viral on the internet

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 19:11:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The fake images and videos regarding the ouster of Bangladesh PM Hasina Wajid are being shared on the social media platforms.

Two particular photos claiming to be belonging to Bangladesh have been doing the rounds on Internet.

In one picture, the people could be seen in the swimming pool of the PM house and in another, the protestors are taking rest in the room of the former premier.

When the images were searched on the google, it became clear that the said pictures were taken in riots in Sri Lanka in 2022.

