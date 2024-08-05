PCB denies news of disciplinary committee formation

PCB denies news of disciplinary committee formation

The news regarding the imposition of bans and fines on players is fabricated

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 09:17:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied the news circulating about formation of a disciplinary committee.

PCB issued a statement debunking the rumours, there was no establishment of any disciplinary committee nor any action taken against any cricketer.

The PCB in a statement clarified, "No disciplinary committee has been formed, nor has any decision been made to take action against any cricketer."

"The news about the formation of the committee and the task of making a report are baseless and contrary to the facts. The news regarding the imposition of bans and fines on players is fabricated."

Cricket board clarified that news about committee formation and report tasks were baseless and contrary to facts. The news about imposing ban and fine on athletes were also fabricated, PCB emphasised.

Earlier, some misinformation was circulating that PCB has decided to take violations of discipline by players in the recent World Cup and other series more seriously.



The PCB has decided to further review the issues of team grouping and a lack of discipline among players in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Media reports suggested that both foreign head coaches of the Pakistan team, Gary Kirsten for white-ball cricket and Jason Gillespie for Tests, had advised the PCB to refrain from disciplinary actions against players to allow them to focus on the upcoming international season.

However, PCB has debunked all the rumours and declared them against the facts.