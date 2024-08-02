Fake video of Arshad Nadeem defeating Neeraj Chopra in Olympics goes viral

That video is of Commonwealth Games 2022

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Fake video of Arshad Nadeem defeating Neeraj Chopra in Olympics goes viral.

The Paris Olympics 2024 is going on with full spirits.

Thousands of athletes across the world were trying hard to make their mark and win accolades.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, heading the seven-member delegation from Pakistan in the Paris Olympics, is also in-action.

Pakistanis are optimistic about Arshad Nadeem winning a medal after the poor performance of other Pakistani athletes in the Olympics.

A video on social media showing Arshad Nadeem defeating his rival Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra by breaking his record of throwing javelin at 90 km is going viral.

A video circulating displays Arshad Nadeem throwing javelin more than 90 km away.

However, this video is fake and of Commonwealth Games 2022 where Arshad Nadeem threw javelin at 90 km distance.

It is pertinent to note that the javelin throw competition in the Paris Olympics will be kicked off from August 6.

Arshad Nadeem hasn’t taken part in any competition yet.

It is worth noting that about 31 athletes across the world are participating in the javelin throw in the Olympics Games.