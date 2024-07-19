Ayesha Jehanzeb rebuffs rumours of reconciliation with husband

Will file for khula to keep the custody of children, says the TV anchor days after the incident

(Web Desk) - Famous TV anchor Ayesha Jehanzeb has rebuffed the rumours of reconciliation with her husband following the painful episode of domestic violence she endured.

She made a statement when she appeared before a municipal court in Lahore today during the hearing of a case involving physical abuse against her husband, Haris Ali.

As the judge heard the case, she observed the obvious traces of violence on Jehanzeb's face and commented that it appeared as though "great violence" had been inflicted against her.

While recording her statement, she said: "Whatever happened [with me] was brutality. It shouldn't happen to any other woman. However, I accept the decision of the respected elders."

She added she did not want to pursue the case against her husband.

The court noted that Haris’ acquittal would be dependent on the case challan but he was being given bail.

It gave rise to rumours that she had settled the matter with her husband which she denied shortly.

She said she made the remarks before the court because she did not want her children to appear in court.

On her future, she said she would file for Khula (divorce) and also be the custodian of her children.