Saeed Anwar says he is not affiliated with any social media account

Says all accounts bearing his name are fraudulent and unauthorised

Thu, 18 Apr 2024 11:58:31 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar denies he has any social media account.

In a viral video online, the 55-year-old is seen appealing to the people to report it.

"There is an account being run by my name where many statements are associated with me," he said.

Anwar clarified he was not affiliated with any official social media profile on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

Speaking to a private channel, Anwar said all accounts bearing his name were fraudulent and unauthorised.

Expressing disappointment over the misuse of his identity, he said these fake accounts had been utilised to disseminate misinformation, including inflammatory statements targeting both India and the elected Pakistani government.

The renowned cricketer said he had been inundated with inquiries regarding his purported social media activity, expressing bewilderment over the creation of counterfeit profiles in his name.

He said he had no association with any online platform and urged the public to exercise caution and vigilance when encountering accounts claiming to represent him.

There is a viral X (formerly Twitter) account named @imSaeedAnwar impersonating the legendary cricketer with followers of more than 50,000. There are posts related to cricket and other matters.

It must be noted that Anwar is Pakistan's best ODI batter with 20 centuries to his credit. He made 8,824 runs in 247 ODIs and 4,052 runs in 91 Test innings with 11 hundreds.

Anwar is a member of the exclusive club of batters who have scored three successive hundreds in ODIs. He achieved this feat in Sharjah notching up tons against Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Sri Lanka in the 1993 Champions Trophy.

His 194 against India was the highest individual score in ODIs for 12 years till Charles Coventry scored an unbeaten 194 in 2009 against Bangladesh.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag both surpassed that score and went on to bring up double hundreds in ODI cricket. Now the record is with Rohit Sharma, who smashed 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

