Giorgia Andriani says Malaika had no role in breakup with Arbaaz Khan

Andriani confirms her breakup with Arbaaz

Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 15:09:43 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood actress Giorgia Andriani has clarified that Malaika was never involved in her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, and she had no role in the couple's breakup.

Andriani, a few days back, had confirmed that she parted ways with Arbaaz Khan. Speculations were rife that Arbaaz’s ex-wife, Malaika Arora, could have been involved in the breakup.

Andriani has clarified in a recent interview that Malaika was not involved in her breakup with Arbaaz Khan. “There was no interference from her side, ever. She was not the reason behind us parting ways,” she told an Indian newspaper.

“What I value in a relationship is having similar interests, but sadly we didn’t share any mutual interests, which was not favourable for our relationship. For example, I am a whimsical person and I like to travel on a whim. If I’m free and I decide I want to go somewhere, I go."

"It didn’t feel right when he didn’t want the same things. Arbaaz loves to sit and watch movies and documentaries. I am very different, I can’t sit.”

She also added that they were still on good terms and said, “After the breakup, people are bitter and they don’t have much to say to each other, but in our case, that’s not what it is. We still crack jokes, and I am still very fond of him. So yes, we are still in touch.”

Andriani is an actor and model. She will be next seen in a special song in Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin'.

