Lionel Messi, Antonela not getting divorce, says close friend

Lionel Messi, Antonela not getting divorce, says close friend

Cesc Fabregas’ wife Daniella Semaan denies rumours star footballer cheated on his wife

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 12:45:24 PKT

Madrid, Spain (Web Desk) - Rumours of Lionel Messi allegedly cheating on wife Antonela Roccuzzo with Argentine sports journalist Sofia Martìnez are ‘not true’ and they are not getting divorce, said a member close to the couple.

Cesc Fabregas‘ wife Daniella Semaan has put an end to rumours surrounding Messi cheating on his wife and claims that the news is ‘not true’. Semaan commented on Instagram, expressing her anger at the ‘fake news’.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo, a beloved couple in the football world, got married in 2017 after knowing each other since childhood. They are parents to three boys: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Recently, rumours on social media about the strain in couple's relationship and Messi’s alleged affair with a journalist has been taking rounds.

However, Messi’s close friend Cesc Fabregas’ wife Daniella Semaan, who often travels with the couple, quickly denied these rumors, putting an end to the speculation.

The media house that originally reported the same cited sources in Spain that seem to be non-existent, thereby making readers question the credibility of such a sensational topic. There has been no official comment from Lionel Messi or Antonela regarding the same.

According to a Brazilian media outlet, Lionel Messi’s marriage to Antonela Roccuzzo is on the rocks because he allegedly had an affair with Argentine journalist Sofia Martinez.

Following this report, videos in which Sofia Martinez interviews Messi went viral on social media. Martinez interviewed Messi many times during the 2022 World Cup, and she thanked him on behalf of all Argentines after the final.

Antonela was not at the stadium to watch recent Argentina matches against Uruguay and Brazil. Neither Messi nor his wife has gone public to comment on the rumors of a crisis in their relationship. However, Cesc Fabregas’ wife Daniella Semaan, who has a close relationship with the couple, has slammed this report.

Replying to an Instagram post, Semaan wrote, “What publication is this that has no meaning.. and has nothing right.”

