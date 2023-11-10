Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan refutes dating rumours with Shubman Gill

The whole world is following the wrong Sara

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has refuted the reports of her relationship with star Indian batsman Shubman Gill.

Sara, daughter of Indian actor Saif Ali Khan, appeared in the new episode of eighth season of Koffee with Karan.

Sara responded to a question from host Karan Johar on the rumours of her alleged relationship with Shubman Gill.

“The whole world is following the wrong Sara. I am not that Sara. Everybody is misunderstanding it,” the Bollywood actor said.

There are rumours of a relationship between Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

She added that Sara Tendulkar can also be seen supporting the Indian team in the stadium during the ongoing ICC World Cup.

