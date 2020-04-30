Fake news about Dr. Yasmin Rashid's death run rampant across social media

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Fake news about the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) senior leader and Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid run rampant all across the social media.

According to details, the false news of Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s death due to cancer has been prevailing on the social networking site of Twitter.

Speaking in an interview with Lahore News, the Provincial Health Minister mentioned that she is completely fit and fine and is working in her office.

In response to the rampant news about her demise, the Health Minister took it to twitter and stated that, "I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and concern.I am Alhamdolillah quite well and very much alive. Any other news is just fake news."

— Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) March 20, 2022