Photo does not show a downed Russian helicopter in March 2022

A photo of a downed Russian helicopter was taken in February.

(Reuters) - An image shared on social sites claims to show a Russian helicopter downed in Ukraine on March 7 or 8, 2022. The photo, however, dates back to at least Feb. 24, 2022 – the day Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Examples of the miscaptioned photo, which bear the caption “The AFU reports the destruction of a #Russian helicopter near #Vyshgorod” can be seen on different social media platforms.

The photo, however, dates back to the start of the conflict.

A reverse image search on TinEye shows that the earliest appearance of the photo online was on Feb. 25.

The photo appears in reporting on the Russia and Ukraine conflict as early as Feb. 24, as seen in articles from the New York Post , Daily Mail and Opendemocracy.net.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. A photo of a downed Russian helicopter was taken in February, not March as suggested by some social media users.