Video of military activity in a field is from years ago, not related to Russia’s Ukraine invasion

(Reuters) - A years-old clip showing heavy firing in a field is making rounds on social media; some users have mistakenly claimed the scene depicts Russian military activity in Ukraine amid the February 2022 Russian invasion.

“Heavy shit #worldwar3 #RussiaInvadesUkraine #Ukraine #UkraineWar #Kiev #NATO #UN,” a Twitter user wrote. The iteration had been viewed over 225,900 times.

The video appears to show soldiers in a field under heavy incoming fire.

Reuters was not able to independently source the footage, but it is not recent and not related to the current situation in Ukraine.

Reuters identified a slightly longer version of this same clip circulating since at least Dec. 20, 2018. It was posted on YouTube without any further details. The clip was also posted on Russian social media platform VK on Dec. 25, 2018.

This article will be updated if more information comes to light.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. This video predates Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.