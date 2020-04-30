Video does not show Los Angeles traffic after Super Bowl LVI

(Reuters) - Contrary to social media claims, nighttime footage shared online does not show Los Angeles traffic following the Super Bowl LVI. The video clip shows 2017 Thanksgiving traffic in Los Angeles captured by ABC News.

Examples of the miscaptioned video footage posted to Facebook can be seen (here) and (here).

A similar post from Twitter with the caption, “The city of L.A. is all lit up to celebrate the Rams huge win tonight,” is reviewable (here).

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23 to 20 on Sunday at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium (here).

The video in social claims was not associated with the Super Bowl in any way. The L.A. traffic video has been making the rounds on the web for years. Reuters debunked it in a November 2021 Fact Check, reviewable (here).

ABC News told Reuters at the time that the video dates back to November 2017 and can be seen (here) in a November 21, 2017 tweet by the network’s official Twitter account.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. Video shows Thanksgiving 2017 traffic, not traffic from Super Bowl LVI played in Los Angeles, California, in February 2022.