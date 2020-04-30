Neil Young's music has not returned to Spotify

(Reuters) - Social media users’ claims that Neil Young’s music has returned to Spotify are false. The Spotify page dedicated to Young shows the artist’s vast music catalog remains off the platform. A minimal number of movie soundtracks and compilation albums that contain Young’s music remain viewable on the Spotify page under his name.

A Facebook post displays the image of a music track list from the movie soundtrack for “Eat, Pray, Love” is shown with the caption, “Guess who’s back?? The man of integrity Neil Young surely wouldn’t have done all of this and actually encouraged Spotify employees to quit their jobs over a mere publicity stunt, would he?”

Neil Young’s Spotify page, however, does not contain his complete discography under “Singles and LPs”, which dates back to 1963.

His music that remains on Spotify are not songs or albums released by the singer but movie soundtracks or other events that featured Young but released by other entities.

Reuters also found no news reports or announcements from Young or Spotify to signal the return of the artist’s music catalogue to Spotify. In January 2022, Reuters reported that Young removed his music from the platform in objection to repeated misinformation shared by “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

Representatives for Spotify and Neil Young did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

Misleading. Neil Young’s music hasn’t returned to Spotify. Social media posts show soundtracks and compilations that include music by Neil Young that could not be removed from the platform.