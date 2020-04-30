Altered photo of former President Trump with high waisted pants

(Reuters) -Social media users are sharing a digitally altered photograph of former President Donald J. Trump with his trousers pulled high up towards his chest.

Examples can be seen (here) and (here).

The unedited photograph can be seen (here).

The original was also used in multiple news reports, (here) , (here) and (here), that say it was captured during an appearance at a Mar-a-Largo fundraiser for a dog rescue, in which Trump said that his daughter-in-law Lara Trump would run for senate.

VERDICT

Altered. The photograph of former President Donald J. Trump has been altered to make his trousers appear higher.