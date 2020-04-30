Hillary Clinton quote about average Democrat voter being 'stupid' is fabricated

(Reuters) - Social media users are sharing a fabricated quote attributed to Hillary Clinton which says the average Democrat voter is “stupid” and “easy to manipulate.”

Examples can be seen (here) and (here) .

The quote reads: “Look, the average Democrat voter is just plain stupid. They’re easy to manipulate. That’s the easy part. – Hillary Clinton, as told to Dick Morris in ‘Rewriting History,’ 2005.”

The book, which was actually published in 2004, does not contain this quote (here). Morris does not mention this quote in a discussion about the book or on his website containing many articles.

A Google search of the quote (here) does not bring any credible results. Reuters found no reports of the quote, which would likely have been covered widely by the media.

The quote was debunked by fact checkers PolitiFact (here ) , Lead Stories (here ) Associated Press (here ) and Snopes (here ). It is also featured in PolitiFact’s article “7 Hillary Clinton quotes on the Internet that are complete fakes” (here ).

Morris told PolitiFact and Associated Press in emails that the quote attributed to Clinton was not true. Morris did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Hillary Clinton ever said: “Look, the average Democrat voter is just plain stupid. They’re easy to manipulate. That’s the easy part.” Contradicting online claims, the quote does not appear in a book by Dick Morris.