Photo of Canadian PM Trudeau does not show George Soros's son in the background

(Reuters) - Social media users are sharing a photograph of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and falsely claiming that the man behind him is the son of George Soros.

Examples can be seen ( here ) and ( here ) .

The text in the post reads: “UPDATED: look at the guy in the back…George Soros son Alex. Canada Elections lied They were used at many polling stations…where Trudeau wins”.

The text in one post reads: “Hmmm... Are our politician’s electing themselves using #DOMINIONCHEATINGSYSTEMS Here is the signed contract from a FOIA request [link].”

The photograph was originally published on Flickr on April 10, 2013 (here).

One Twitter user (here) pointed out that the man in the photograph is actually Omar Alghabra, who is the Canadian Minister of Transport (here). Soros’s son Alex can be seen in photos on his Instagram (here).

A closer look reveals that Alghabra has a stronger resemblance to the man in the photo.

Matteo Rossi, representative for the Liberal Party of Canada, confirmed to Reuters via email that the individual behind Trudeau is Alghabra, who was at the time a part of Trudeau’s 2013 Liberal leadership campaign.

“This photograph was taken in 2013 and shows Justin Trudeau voting during the leadership race from his campaign office at the time in Toronto,” Rossi said.

Notably, Canada does not use Dominion Voting systems, according to Elections Canada (here).

VERDICT

False. This photograph shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with minister of transport Omar Alghabra, not George Soros’s son Alexander Soros.