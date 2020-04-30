Photo does not show a young Bill Gates

(Reuters) - A photo circulating on social media sites that links Bill Gates to Ghislaine Maxwell does not depict Bill Gates. The photo captured the 1992 meeting of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson and American Israeli human rights activist and entrepreneur Yosef Abramowitz, not Gates.

The image’s text reads, “Bill Gates with Rabbi Schneerson the head of the Jewish extremist end times cult Chabad Lubavitch. Gates’ mother is a Maxwell, related to the Israeli Mossad agents Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine, who used child trafficking to blackmail world leaders with Jeffrey Epstein. Do you get it yet? “

The trial for Maxwell began on Monday in New York. Reuters coverage of the start of proceedings is observable here.

A claim that Ghislaine Maxwell and Bill Gates are related has been debunked by Reuters here .

Despite a slight resemblance to a young Bill Gates (see 1992 photo of Gates, here ), the man photographed with Schneerson is Yosef Abramowitz.

Abramowitz is an Israeli activist and entrepreneur (here).

The photo in the claim appears in a July 14, 2014 article written by Abramowitz in The Jerusalem Post (here). In the piece, Abramowitz describes his then role as a reporter in 1992 meeting with Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in Brooklyn, New York.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The 1992 image shows Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson meeting with Yosef Abramowitz, not Bill Gates.