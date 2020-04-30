  Published On 27 November,2021 07:10 pm
Finance ministry refutes meeting between adviser finance, Chinese economist

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In response to some social media speculations, the Spokesman of Ministry of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Saturday refuted any meeting between Prime Minister Adviser to Finance, Shaukat Tarina with a Chinese economist.

As we all know the  fake news  is the biggest challenge to this government, he said on his official twitter account.

He said that there is fake news circulating related to  Adviser to Finance  meeting with Chinese Economist comments in the Joint session.

This is absolutely rubbish social media message no such interaction took place, he said.