Deaths at Astroworld music festival were not caused by 5G

(Reuters) - Some social media users are falsely claiming that the death of at least eight people at Astroworld, a U.S. music festival in Houston, Texas, was caused by 5G technologies.

An example can be seen here with the text: “Houston News now reporting 17 dead of cardiac arrest at last night’s Travis Scott concert. Number keeps going up. Youngest 10 years old. I hope I am wrong but my gut tells me this is just the start of a lot of ‘unexplained’ sudden deaths.” The description of the post reads: “The youngest was 10 years old!!!! This stadium was recently installed with wide band FIVE G. Look it up yourself. Tell me this isn’t a weapon.”

Comments on the post read: “Yeah 5G is clearly a tool for the enemy to use! But Travis was doing demonic rituals. That’s what happened last night. But yeah 5G is 100000% a tool they use”, “5G attack?” and “Frequencies”.

A stampede of fans surging toward the stage during rap star Travis Scott s performance at Astroworld festival on Friday killed at least eight people as panic spread through the crowd of largely young concertgoers, officials said on Saturday (here).

As fans in the sold-out audience of about 50,000 pressed toward the stage, people began to fall unconscious, some apparently suffering cardiac arrest or other medical issues, officials told reporters outside the venue. Minutes later the chaos was declared a "mass casualty incident." (here)

In 2019, Verizon 5G ultra-wideband service was installed at NRG Stadium, where the concert took place (here). However, events have taken place at the same venue without any reports of deaths since then (here).

There is no evidence that these deaths were caused by 5G exposure.

Reuters has debunked claims that 5G is harmful to human health in the past.

The crushing and stampede that took place at the concert were well documented. Reuters also debunked claims that the deaths were caused by the activation of graphene oxide in COVID-19 vaccines (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that deaths at an Astroworld music festival concert were caused by 5G.