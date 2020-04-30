In-N-Out cup with anti-Biden slogan is digitally altered

(Reuters) – A photograph of a paper cup from In-N-Out Burger has been digitally altered to include the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” a coded heckle directed against US president Joe Biden.

The manipulated image has been shared on Twitter and Facebook, can be seen here.

“Let’s Go Brandon!” has become a refrain used as a criticism of Joe Biden, since a television interviewer told NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after a race that members of the crowd were chanting that phrase while they were directing obscenities against the President, as reported by the BBC and Business Insider.

Some users question the authenticity of the cup, but others appear to believe it is real, with comments like: “Didn’t think I could love In N Out Burger any more than I already do... #LetsGoBrandon.”and “So proud of this company for stepping up. I will support them 100%.”

The fast-food restaurant is known for printing Bible verses on its soda cups and other items, as viewable in photographs on Flickr and Getty Images.

A reverse search of the photograph brought an older iteration of the same image (see wrappers in the bottom left corner) with a different fabricated phrase, shared since at least Oct. 9, 2011.

Addressing this image in 2018, website Truth Or Fiction traced the original photograph to Flickr, posted on April 12, 2011.

In a 2019 interview, Lynsi Snyder, owner of the West Coast chain told the Christian Post that her uncle Rich initially included the verses on cups and wrappers, in the early 90s; she later added them “to the fry boat, coffee, and hot cocoa cups.” In-N-Out did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reuters previously debunked other claims around the “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase, including instances of other manipulated media and fabricated claims.

VERDICT

Altered. This photograph has been altered to include an anti-Biden message; the original which dates back to 2011, shows a Bible verse.