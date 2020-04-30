Image doesn't show 400 jets flown to Glasgow for COP26

An image showing parked jets at an airport has been miscaptioned by social media users, who claim it shows 400 jets used by world-leaders to fly to the U.N. COP26 climate change conference held in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Examples of the posts shared on Twitter and Facebook with users claiming it shows jets used to get to the U.N. climate conference can be seen here , here , and here .

One person who shared the picture on Twitter said: “Below are just some of the 400 jets used to fly the world leaders to COP 26, Glasgow to discuss reducing carbon emissions and set net zero targets.”

The picture, however, dates from 2013 and is credited to photographer David G. Spielman. It shows business jets that flew into the New Orleans Lakefront Airport for the Super Bowl XLVII (here). The jets parked at the airport during the Super Bowl can be seen from a different angle in a video (here).

Users have been using the image to criticize the use of private jets to fly to the conference, where world leaders are seeking compromises to reduce carbon emissions which contribute to global warming.

Citing aviation sources, Scotland’s Sunday Mail reported that more than 400 private jets would carry world leaders to the COP26 summit (here).

In an interview with BBC Breakfast (here). UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defended the number of jets with the argument that "It s really important that we do have people face to face."

Images of private jets landing in Prestwick Airport for the COP26 summit, captured by Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez, can be seen (here), (here), and (here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The image dates back to 2013 and shows the New Orleans Lakefront Airport, not 400 jets flown to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit.