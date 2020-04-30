2016 clip of Chile-Argentina soccer match edited to include anti-Biden chant

(Reuters) - Footage shared on social media from the 2016 Copa America Centenario final between Chile and Argentina has been altered to add sound as if the crowd was chanting against U.S. president Joe Biden.

Posts with the edited video are viewable on Twitter ( here ) and Facebook ( here ).

Most iterations share a TikTok video by user @gringofuego ( here ), which has garnered more than 101,900 likes as of this article’s publication.

When reviewing the video on TikTok, the platform indicates the superimposed sound comes from a different scene: a concert of country music artist Aaron Lewis.

Reuters was not able to source the original video from the Copa America final, however, other footage of the Chile-Argentina soccer match at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on June 26, 2016 ( here ) further corroborates the audio was been manipulated.

Videos ( youtu.be/acci8mJ-mSk?t=24 ), ( youtu.be/hYzdOUXMwzA?t=77 ) appear to show the same moment, filmed during the Argentinian anthem, featured in the TikTok clip but from different angles.

The sequence of footage showed in those videos matches with that viewable in the edited video.

The same alignment of Argentinian players is viewable here (around timestamp 2:11 youtu.be/IWPEgF4sapU?t=131).

The “Copa America Centenario” sign is viewable on the banners of the edited video too.

Reuters previously debunked footage of another sports event edited to include a message against Biden here.

VERDICT

Altered. This video from a 2016 football match between Argentina and Chile has been edited to include an anti-Biden chant.