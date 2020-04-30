Massachusetts COVID-19 deaths were not 45pc among the fully vaccinated

(Reuters) - Some social media users are falsely claiming that a report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows that 45% of COVID-19 deaths in the past week were in fully vaccinated individuals.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text in the posts reads: “Massachusetts reporting 45% of its Covid deaths last week were fully vaccinated”

The report mentioned in the posts can be seen here .

The posts misinterpret the data in the report which shows a total of 45 deaths in fully vaccinated individuals in the previous week, not 45%. The proportion of fully vaccinated individuals who died is 0.007%.

The Massachusetts Department of Health told Reuters via email that there were 45 newly report deaths in the previous week in vaccinated individuals.

“But those deaths did not just occur in the last week but rather could have happened at any time in the last 6+ months and were only just reported,” the spokesperson said.

“The proportion of fully vaccinated people who have died from COVID is 0.007%.”

In Massachusetts, 74% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and cases are currently declining, according to local reports here and here . (here)

VERDICT

False. The Massachusetts Department of Health did not report that 45% of COVID-19 deaths were among the vaccinated.