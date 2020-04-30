France-24 exposes Indian media's fake news about PAF's offensive strike in Panjshir

(Web Desk) - France-24 TV channel has exposed Indian media’s fake news about Pakistani Air Force’s offensive strike in Panjshir.

Sharing a video of France-24 channel in a tweet today (Saturday), Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said international media is also revealing Indian fake news and propaganda against Pakistan.

France 24 report exposes Indian media’s fake news about Pakistani Air Force launching an offensive in Panjsher. #Panjsher #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/SsURwaYMpz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 2, 2021

The video clearly states that India’s Republic TV channel, referencing Hasti TV, released a fake report regarding Pakistan Air Force’s attacks on Panjshir after takeover of the area by Taliban.

The anchor at France-24 TV said that footage used in news item was actually taken from a video game.