Bappi Lahiri rejects false reports of him losing his voice

(Web Desk) – Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri called reports of him losing his voice false and disheartening.

He took to Instagram and shared a note, “Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well-wishers, I am doing well! Bappida.” He used hashtag ‘false reporting’ in the caption of the post.

Singer Shaan took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “It’s really sickening .. #falsereporting .. don’t know what they gain from this .. just creating panic and confusion."

Earlier this year, the singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, the singer’s spokesperson confirmed. On behalf of the singer, the spokesperson shared, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital.

Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure."