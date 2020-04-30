PANJSHIR (Web Desk) – The claims regarding the involvement of Pakistan in Afghanistan’s Panjshir fight are false.

According to an article published by The New York Times, a widely shared video claiming Pakistani drones were operating over the valley turned out to be graphics from a video game.

Former prime minister of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar also said that foreign media is damaging Pakistan’s global image over allegations of Pakistan extending support to the Taliban in Panjshir.

“The people residing in Panjshir say that no plane was seen in the area where Fahim Dashti – a veteran leader of the Afghanistan National Journalist Union (ANJU) – was said to have died in a drone strike, although he was killed in a fight and his body was dumped, but no drone strikes were carried out in this area,” he added.