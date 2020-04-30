Biden didn't order Veterans Affairs to withhold benefits from unvaccinated veterans

(Reuters) – US President Joe Biden did not order the Veterans Affairs (VA) department to withhold benefits from unvaccinated veterans, as claimed by some social media users.

Users have shared screenshots of a blog post with a headline that reads: "Biden Orders VA to withhold Health Benefits From Unvaccinated Veterans" (archive.is/YE6pd).

One user said in the comments: “Oh hell no! Now they are out of control!!!!” Another said: “Illegal. The oath to do no harm. The mandates are illegal!!”

One individual who shared the blog on Twitter said: “If true, this is insane!”

— Jon Robberson (@RobbersonJon) September 11, 2021

The claim is false, however, and originated from a satirical blog site called ‘Delaware Ohio News.’ Although the website states that its posts are satirical, social media users have shared the headline without the disclaimer – leading some people into thinking it is authentic.

The ‘About Us’ section on the Delaware Ohio News website outlines that the blog is satirical and says that “everything on this website is made up” (archive.is/YE6pd).

Meanwhile, the site has an additional disclaimer which reads: “All stories herein are parodies (satire, fiction, fake, not real) of people and/or actual events. All names are made up (unless used in a parody of public figures) and any similarity is purely coincidental” (archive.is/6OnKW).

Reuters previously addressed satirical articles taken seriously by online users.

VERDICT

Satire. US President Joe Biden did not order the Department of Veterans Affairs to withhold benefits from unvaccinated veterans. The claim originated from a website which clearly identifies itself as satirical.