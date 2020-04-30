There have been deaths in the United States due to the Delta variation of the COVID-19 virus

(Reuters) - Claims that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has caused zero deaths in the United States are false. The variant became dominant in the country in the past month, accounting for 51.7% of coronavirus infections, according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There have been multiple local news reports of deaths due to the variant.

According to the CDC’s estimates, the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two weeks that ended July 3, 2021 with 51.7% cases linked to the variant that was first identified in India (here).

The variant is more easily transmitted than earlier versions of the coronavirus and may cause more severe disease, especially among younger people. It has now been found in every U.S. state, health officials have said.

On July 6, U.S. President Joe Biden encouraged Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shots to protect themselves from the widely spreading, highly contagious variant.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately respond to Reuters request for clarification on exactly how many U.S. coronavirus deaths are attributable to the Delta variant.

VERDICT



False. There have been deaths in the United States due to the Delta variation of the COVID-19 virus, which is now the dominant variant in the country.