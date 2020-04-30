"Any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always."

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A screenshot making rounds on social media where Asim Azhar replied to a fan calling fashion model Merub Ali as “sister” is fake.

Here is the viral screenshot:

It all began earlier this week when Asim Azhar started trending on social media with fans and social media users claiming that the singer-turned-actor had gotten engaged with the fashion model Merub Ali.

Later, a screenshot began ciculating on social media where Asim Azhar had apparently replied to a fan denying the claims. Asim Azhar, however, has termed the screenshot as fake.

“Dear fans, The screenshot floating around of my chat with a fan is FAKE. I request all to not spread it any further,” the singer wrote in a tweet.

“Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always. I love you guys, Asim!” he added.

Asim Azhar, who has been in limelight since his dramatic breakup with the actress Hania Amir, neither confirmed nor denied the claims of his engagement with the model Merub Ali, however, termed the viral screenshot as fake.

