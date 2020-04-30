Experts say the sudden hike and vaccine rollouts are not correlated.

(Web Desk) – A few months ago, India saw a major surge in Covid-19 cases.

Researchers and health officials are still trying to identify the reason behind the sudden rise in cases.

However, a screenshot that went viral on social media stated: “India was doing fine until India started mass vaccinating.”

SO, WHAT’S THE TRUTH?

Data shows that only about 34 million (little over two per cent of India’s population) people have received both the vaccine doses and the country has admin­istered around 167 million vaccines till now.

Experts say the sudden hike and vaccine rollouts are not correlated. In fact, people getting the vaccine are less vulnerable to Covid-19, they add.