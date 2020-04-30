Johnson also shared the photo of his "arrest" in a behind-the-scenes snapshot on his Instagram.

(Reuters) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has not been arrested, contrary to some social media posts. An image circulating on social media showing Johnson in handcuffs is a behind-the-scenes photo from a 2016 movie.

A social media post reading: “Famous actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been arrested after being caught with 115GB of child porn. Source: CNN” can be seen in an Instagram post.

The photo in the post is from the 2016 movie Central Intelligence featuring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Johnson’s character, Bob, a CIA agent, can be seen dressed in a yellow Public Enemy t-shirt and camouflage pants and a fanny pack in many scenes of the film.

Johnson also shared the photo of his “arrest” in a behind-the-scenes snapshot seen on his Instagram page:

Reports that the actor is in police custody have no basis. On Sunday, June 21, 2021, “The Rock” posted a Father’s Day message to his Instagram page:

The actor was also hit with hoax arrest reports in 2016 when accused of smuggling human growth hormone to Australia. The claim was debunked by Snopes.

Representatives for CNN confirmed via email to Reuters that they have not published any information related to this claim. There is no related story on CNN’s website either.

Johnsons’ representative declined to comment.

