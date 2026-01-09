Remembering Sultan Rahi: 30 years since iconic Punjabi actor passed away

Sultan Rahi was a prominent hero of Punjabi films in the 1980s and 1990s, appearing in over 700 films.

(Web Desk): It has been 30 years since the legendary actor Sultan Rahi, known as the voice of rural youth and the “King of Art,” passed away, leaving an indelible mark on Pakistani cinema.

Sultan Rahi was a prominent hero of Punjabi films in the 1980s and 1990s, appearing in over 700 films, including 500 as the lead actor, earning a spot in the Guinness World Records. He began his career with a minor role in the film Baghi, but the success of the Punjabi movie Bashira catapulted him to superstardom. His pairing with Mustafa Qureshi became synonymous with box-office hits, and the blockbuster Maula Jatt set new records in the industry.

Some of his other iconic films include Babul, Sadha Rasta, Sharif Badmaash, Salla Sahib, Chann Wariam, Athra Putar, Putar Jage Da, Milega Zulm Da Badla, Wahshi Jatt, Sher Khan, Sholay, Aakhri Jung, Jarnail Singh, Do Beghay Zameen, and Sheran De Putar. His talent earned him over 150 film awards, and he shared the screen with top actresses of his era, including Asia, Anjuman, Saima, Gori, Neeli, and Babra Sharif.

Sultan Rahi was also deeply religious, performing five daily prayers and observing fasts during Ramadan. He used his personal wealth to build mosques and support orphaned girls’ marriages, and once personally reopened and cleaned a locked mosque during a film shoot. He even released CDs of Quranic recitation and naats, which gained wide acclaim.

Tragically, Sultan Rahi was murdered on January 9, 1996, during a robbery on the Gujranwala bypass. Despite three decades, his killer remains at large.

Rahi’s legacy continues to inspire generations, both for his cinematic achievements and his devout personal life, making him an unforgettable figure in Pakistan’s cultural history.

