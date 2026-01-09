Abdullah Siddiqui announces his new album 'Bad Music'

He described the album as being written under the weight of unresolved trauma and its lingering psychological aftermath

(Web Desk) - Musician and producer Abdullah Siddiqui has confirmed the release of his fifth studio album, Bad Music, scheduled to arrive on January 16, 2026.

The announcement came through a candid Instagram note, where Siddiqui framed the record as a product of prolonged emotional reckoning.

He described the album as being written under the weight of unresolved trauma and its lingering psychological aftermath.

According to Siddiqui, the material emerged during a period when he lacked the language to understand what he was experiencing.

Some songs were written immediately after the emotional rupture, while others surfaced later in a more hardened mental state.

He explained that time transformed the shock into something darker, sharper, and noticeably more jaded in tone.

Rather than recreating devastation itself, Bad Music documents the uneasy process of purging pain before it fully settles.

Siddiqui characterised the album as dark without being theatrical, intentionally avoiding melodrama or sonic excess.

He described the work as capturing what he called an underbaked catharsis, where meaning is forced too early.

In retrospect, Siddiqui acknowledged that the creative process itself became harmful during his most fragile moments.

“I mined my pain violently when I was at my most fragile.”

He explained that what initially felt like emotional processing gradually shifted into something closer to self-punishment.

The album explores anxiety, distorted relationships, inherited emotional behaviours, and ritualised coping mechanisms developed over time.

It also interrogates the unsettling intimacy of surviving experiences that the mind cannot fully recall or articulate.

Throughout the record, Siddiqui balances sincerity with discomfort, blending darkness, humour, and sharp self-awareness.

He stressed that the discomfort was intentional, designed to mirror the unresolved state in which the songs were created.

Eventually, he said, he was forced to confront the reality that writing was no longer healing him.

Siddiqui concluded: “I wasn’t processing anymore. I was self-flagellating.”

That realisation ultimately gave the album its blunt and self-critical title, which he announced without embellishment.

He wrote: “So, my fifth album is called Bad Music.”