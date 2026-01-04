Why astrologer advises Hania Aamir to avoid marriage in 2026

(Web Desk) – Appearing on a show, astrologer Samia Khan spoke about Hania Aamir’s life events based on her birth chart and horoscope.

Samia advised the actress to focus on her career and avoid marriage in 2026.

She said, “If Hania Aamir gets married now, there are strong chances of a breakup, which could affect her personality.”

Adding to the speculation, astrologer Kinaan Chaudhary reportedly claimed that he had earlier predicted Hania’s breakup in person, which later came true.

He further suggested that the actress appears to be in a relationship again and hinted at strong chances of her converting it into marriage, possibly this year.

Multiple reports suggest that the actress is all set to tie the knot with Pakistani singer Asim Azhar in 2026.

The rumours have sent fans into a frenzy, and amid the growing wedding chatter, popular Pakistani astrologers have made some striking predictions about Hania’s personal life.

The wedding rumours gained further momentum after Galaxy Lollywood host Momin Ali Munshi spoke about Hania Aamir and Sajal Aly potentially tying the knot in 2026 during a recent YouTube video, fuelling curiosity among fans.

Hania and Asim, once one of Pakistan’s most talked-about celebrity couples, have sparked reconciliation rumours in recent months through subtle social media hints and public appearances.

Their relationship dates back to 2018, followed by a public breakup in 2020.

After Asim’s engagement to Merub Ali ended in June 2025, fresh speculation about his reunion with Hania began making headlines.

However, it is important to note that neither Hania Aamir nor Asim Azhar has made any official announcement regarding the wedding so far.

