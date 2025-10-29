Bollywood legend Johnny Lever all praise for Saba Qamar starrer 'Pamaal'

We are truly enjoying ‘Pamaal’, the whole family sits together and watches it with great interest

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The popularity of Pakistani dramas continues to soar globally, and 2025 has been no exception.

Among the standout hits is Pamaal, starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar, which has become one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas on YouTube currently.

Directed by Khizer Idrees and written by Zanjabeel Asim, the Green Entertainment drama has captivated audiences with its emotional depth, strong performances, and progressive storytelling.

The show recently received unexpected praise from Bollywood legend Johnny Lever, who lauded the drama and its direction.

In a viral video, the comedian said, “Khizer sahab, your play is really wonderful. We are truly enjoying Pamaal, the whole family sits together and watches it with great interest.

My wife always says, ‘What a director! What direction!’ You’ve done an incredible job, Khizer sahab. You are a very talented director. The drama is so gripping, it keeps us hooked throughout. We eagerly wait for every new episode)”.

He added, “May keep increasing your talent, yeh hamari dua hai, God bless you.”