Sonam Bajwa opens up about rejecting Bollywood films over intimate scenes

(Web Desk) - Sonam Bajwa opened up about turning down several Bollywood offers in the past because they required kissing scenes.

Speaking candidly, Sonam said cultural expectations and concerns about public opinion initially held her back.

She explained that she worried about how audiences in Punjab, where she is hugely popular, would react to intimate scenes.

Sonam said: “I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I kept wondering, Is Punjab going to be okay with it?

“We have that mentality that families will be watching… I was very scared to do a kissing scene back then.

“I thought, ‘How are people going to respond to it? How will those who’ve made me who I am react? Will my family understand that it’s just for a film?’ I had all these questions in my mind.”

She said she did not want to disappoint fans who had supported her since the start and had set personal boundaries out of respect for her upbringing and cultural roots.

However, a conversation with her parents changed her perspective: “A couple of years ago, I finally spoke to my mom and dad about it. They said, ‘Yes, if it’s for a film, it’s fine’.

“I was so shocked. I kept thinking, Why didn’t I talk to them earlier? We make so many assumptions in our heads.

“I was shy to even bring it up, but they were like, ‘It’s for a film, there’s no problem’.”

Sonam Bajwa began her career as a model before making her acting debut in Best of Luck (2013).

She rose to prominence with Punjab 1984 (2014), earning praise for her natural screen presence and emotional depth.

Over the years, she has become one of Punjabi cinema’s biggest stars, starring in hits including Nikka Zaildar, Carry On Jatta 3, and Sardaar Ji.