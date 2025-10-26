Saba Qamar speaks about mental health awareness

“Let’s keep talking, let’s keep listening, and let’s keep reminding each other, it’s okay not to be okay.”

(Web Desk) - Saba Qamar and UNICEF Pakistan highlighted mental health, urging families and communities to listen, care, and support.

Saba Qamar, UNICEF Pakistan’s first National Ambassador for child rights, used her platform to speak about mental health awareness.

Marking World Mental Health Awareness Month, she shared a heartfelt video urging people to listen, care, and normalise emotional conversations.

Her message emphasised that mental health is not something to hide or whisper about, but is as vital as physical health.

She said: “We don’t talk about mental health enough. And when we do, it’s often whispered, as something to hide.

“But it’s not. Mental health is just as important as physical health.”

Saba spoke candidly about her personal experiences with emotional struggles, admitting that some days felt overwhelmingly heavy.

She explained that moments of uncertainty and stress taught her the value of reaching out and practising grounding routines.

Saba shared: “For me, praying, journaling, reading, exercising, painting, and even listening to music, these are habits that keep me calm.”

Her words resonated with many, particularly young audiences who often feel isolated when coping with anxiety or stress.

The actor also highlighted the importance of paying attention to children’s emotional well-being.

She stressed that small gestures of care can be transformative.

Saba said: “Sometimes, just listening to a child or validating their feelings can make the biggest difference.”

Through her work with UNICEF Pakistan, she has consistently advocated for breaking the stigma around mental health.

Her latest message reinforced the idea that empathy and active listening are essential tools for supporting mental wellness.

Fans and advocacy groups praised her for using her platform to address a topic often avoided in public discourse.

The Instagram video felt sincere and personal, with Saba’s calm demeanour inviting viewers to reflect on their own mental health habits.

She encouraged everyone to normalise conversations about emotions, reminding that seeking help is not a weakness.

The actress concluded: “Let’s keep talking, let’s keep listening, and let’s keep reminding each other, it’s okay not to be okay.”

Saba’s words serve as a timely reminder that emotional well-being deserves attention, care, and compassion in every household.