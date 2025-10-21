Watch: Bollywood actor begs fans to buy tickets for his new film

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane emotionally urged fans to buy tickets for his new film releasing alongside Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie.

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has been seen folding his hands before fans, urging them to buy tickets for his upcoming film.

According to Indian media reports, Harshvardhan Rane’s movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewangi is set to release tomorrow, coinciding with the release of AyushmannKhurrana’s new film.

Due to the box office clash between the two films, Rane appears worried about the performance of his movie.

Appealing to fans with folded hands, the actor said, “Please buy tickets this time, please don’t make me wait another nine years, please buy the tickets.”

It is worth mentioning that Harshvardhan Rane starred alongside Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, which failed to make an impact at the box office at the time.

However, nine years later, when the film was re-released in February this year, it performed exceptionally well and became one of the highest-grossing re-released films.

