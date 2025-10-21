Bollywood actor Prakash Raj urges parents to protect children from BJP ideology

Actor Prakash Raj urged parents to protect children from BJP and RSS, warning against politics spreading hatred and extremism in India.

(Web Desk) - Renowned Bollywood actor Prakash Raj has once again taken a strong stance against India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), urging Indian parents to protect their children from their influence.

The actor shared an AI-generated image on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing a boy and a girl wearing shirts with the message: “Save your son from RSS, save your daughter from BJP.”

If you love your country and your children.. #justasking https://t.co/FXnc1FsJP3 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 20, 2025

Through his post, Prakash Raj warned parents to keep their children away from politics that promotes hatred and extremism.

Reports suggest that the actor made this statement after one of his close friends was allegedly killed by BJP-linked goons. Prakash Raj has long been an outspoken critic of the BJP’s religious divisive politics, consistently advocating for humanity, peace, and tolerance.

Last month, on September 20, 2025, Prakash Raj also spoke at a large pro-Palestine rally in Chennai, where he strongly criticized powerful global forces and leaders who remain silent on oppression.

