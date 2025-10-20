Pak-China fashion show celebrates cultural fusion at Great Wall

The show marked the first-ever collaboration of its kind between designers of both nations. A cultural milestone that stitched together the past and the present through the universal language of style

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Under the soft autumn sky of Beijing, the ancient stones of the Great Wall turned into a living canvas of color, culture, and creativity as Pakistan and China came together for a historic celebration of fashion and friendship.

The maiden Pakistan-China Fashion Show, organized by the Pakistan Embassy Beijing in collaboration with the China International Cultural Communication Center (CICCC), transformed the iconic Badaling section of the Great Wall into a glittering open-air runway, where centuries-old heritage met contemporary design in a symphony of silk, embroidery, and imagination.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, renowned Pakistani designers Maheen Khan, Moazzam Abbasi, Ayesha Tariq, Rizwaullah, and Zain Hashmi unveiled collections that celebrated the deep cultural resonance between Pakistan and China.

Their creations, flowing silhouettes in rich hues, intricate handwork inspired by Mughal motifs, and subtle nods to Chinese calligraphy and texture, embodied a shared artistic spirit that transcended borders.