ISPR's new anthem pays respect to fallen heroes

LAHORE (APP) - The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday released a new song titled “Qaum kay Shaheedo Tumhen Salam” (Salute to the Martyrs of the Nation).

In this powerful national anthem, the ISPR paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the homeland. Through this song, the entire nation honours and salutes those who sacrificed everything for the survival of our beloved country and the eradication of terrorism.

The stories of these brave souls who gave their lives for the nation remain alive in the hearts of all Pakistanis.

The song also pays homage to the martyrdom of innocent children and women, acknowledging their tragic sacrifices.

Every Pakistani feels immense pride in the sacrifices of these courageous men who were martyred in cowardly terrorist attacks. The song reinforces the nation’s unwavering resolve to continue sacrificing for the homeland until the very last drop of blood.

Each drop spilled by these martyrs guarantees the survival and peace of Pakistan.

The anthem comes just days after Pakistan Armed Forces successfully repelled multiple cross-border attacks carried out by Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants groups.

In their fierce response to the aggression, Pakistan forces recently killed more than 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants, the ISPR said.

