Model-TikToker Romaisa Saeed passes away after road accident

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Emerging Pakistani fashion model and popular TikTok star Romaisa Saeed has passed away during treatment after being injured in a road accident.

Romaisa Saeed was among the rising models, who were rapidly gaining popularity in both the fashion industry and on social media. She stood out in fashion shows due to her charming personality and had thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram who admired her content.

According to reports, Romaisa was involved in a traffic accident near Faisalabad a few days ago. She sustained serious injuries in the accident and was immediately transferred to a local hospital. Despite being under treatment for several days, she succumbed to her injuries on October 17.

Figures from the showbiz and fashion industries expressed deep sorrow over her passing and paid tribute to her on social media. Many users shared heartfelt messages, remembering Romaisa as a talented and cheerful young woman whose absence will be deeply felt.

Her funeral prayer was held in Faisalabad, after which she was laid to rest in a local cemetery in Nankana Sahib.

Saeed’s sudden death has left both the fashion industry and the social media community in mourning, as people continue to remember her smiling moments and positive energy.