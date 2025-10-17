MrBeast sparks buzz after posing with Bollywood's Khans in Riyadh

RIYADH (Web Desk) - Social media went into frenzy after world-famous YouTuber MrBeast shared a photo featuring Bollywood’s three superstars - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan - alongside him.

The picture was taken during the “Joy Forum 2025” event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. MrBeast posted it on his Instagram story with the caption: “Hey India, should we all do something together?”

That one line set off a wave of speculation among fans, who believe the YouTuber might soon collaborate with the three Khans on a major project or video.

In the photo, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan are seen wearing stylish suits, while Aamir Khan appears in a traditional black kurta and white pajama. MrBeast, dressed simply yet elegantly in black, smiles warmly alongside the trio.

As soon as the photo went viral, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with comments. One user wrote, “After Ambani, only MrBeast could bring the three Khans together!” Another said, “This photo is history - MrBeast with the three kings of Bollywood! What’s the next surprise?”

The image holds special significance, as Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan have dominated Bollywood for three decades but are rarely seen together. The last time the trio appeared in the same frame was during the special screening of Aamir Khan’s film 'Taare Zameen Par'.