SRK highlights importance of eating on 'dastarkhan', throwback video goes viral

Web Desk) - Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the King Khan of Bollywood, has always inspired millions not only with his acting but also with his thoughts and philosophies about life.

Known to be deeply rooted in his beliefs, SRK often shares positive lessons drawn from his personal life and faith.

A throwback video of the superstar is now going viral, where he is seen giving some valuable tips to his fans about the importance of eating on a ‘dastarkhan’, a traditional tablecloth spread on the floor while dining in Muslim culture.

In the clip, SRK can be heard saying, “Humein bachpan se seekhaya gaya tha agar aap kar sakein, ‘Dastarkhan’. I don’t know if you understand what ‘Dastarkhan’ is… zameen par baith kar khate hai. So, if you sit down on the floor with your legs turned inwards and eat, one-third of your stomach gets compressed. So you never fill it fully but you feel it is full, and I think to everyone when you eat your food, you need to leave a little space.”

He further adds, “Hum kya karte hain, stuff kar lete hain. So that is one thing I totally believe. You just let a little hunger remain. It is always good for health.”

Shah Rukh concluded by saying, “I think I could be completely wrong, I don’t know the physiological or biological reasoning for this, but I have this belief that this is how you should eat.”

The video has been winning hearts online, with fans appreciating how SRK blends tradition, discipline, and simplicity even in day-to-day practices.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen at the 70th Filmfare Awards, where he also bagged his career’s first National Award. The superstar will next be seen in his upcoming film King, which also stars Deepika Padukone and his daughter Suhana Khan in pivotal roles.

