Famous Indian actor Pankaj Dheer passes away at 68

Veteran Bollywood actor Pankaj Dheer, aged 68, passed away after a long battle with cancer; colleagues mourn his death.

(Web Desk) - Famous Bollywood actor Pankaj Dheer has passed away at the age of 68.

According to Indian media reports, the news of the actor’s death has been confirmed by his family.

Family members said that Pankaj Dheer had been suffering from cancer for a long time and was undergoing treatment.

Fellow artists have expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

Starting his career in theatre, Pankaj Dheer showcased his acting talent on the big screen and played key roles in popular Bollywood films such as 'Soldier' and 'Baadshah'.