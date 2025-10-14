What inspired AR Rahman to create song 'Khwaja Mere Khwaja'?

(Web Desk) - Legendary composer AR Rahman has shared the fascinating story behind his iconic song “Khwaja Mere Khwaja” from the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar.

The Oscar-winning musician opened up about the song’s unexpected origins, divine inspiration, and its journey to becoming one of Bollywood’s most soulful tracks.

Rahman revealed that “Khwaja Mere Khwaja” wasn’t originally composed for Jodhaa Akbar, as many fans assume. During a visit to Ajmer, a caretaker at the shrine suggested he create a devotional song dedicated to Khwaja. The caretaker reminded Rahman that while he had composed for Pir Haji Ali, he had yet to make something for Khwaja.

Later, while traveling to Australia, Rahman was attempting to compose a romantic tune on a flight but found himself uninspired. It was then that he decided to dedicate his melody as a devotional offering. He recorded the initial version himself and asked lyricist Kaashif to write the words.

When director Ashutosh Gowariker later approached him for Jodhaa Akbar, he wanted to use only a few lines of the composition. Rahman, however, persuaded him to include the full song. Upon hearing the complete version, Gowariker was so moved that he insisted it remain untouched.

Rahman believes the blessings of the song played a part in his later success, including his Oscar win for Slumdog Millionaire two years after the film’s release.

Released in 2008, Jodhaa Akbar starred Hrithik Roshan as Emperor Akbar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Jodhaa Bai.