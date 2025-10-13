Vocalists chase singing glory as Pakistan Idol returns after 12 years

The first episode of the show went on air on Oct 4, followed by the second on Oct 5

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Aspiring vocalists from across Pakistan lined up to chase stardom as Pakistan Idol returned to the country after a 12-year hiatus with a star-studded jury, wider reach, and a renewed promise to spotlight the country’s untapped musical talent.

Pakistan Idol is part of the global ‘Idol’ franchise, a reality television singing competition format created by British producer Simon Fuller and developed by British firm, Fremantle Limited, which also owns non-scripted formats like Got Talent and The X Factor.

The MHL Global production company, which secured rights for Pakistan Idol 2025 from Fremantle, last month announced that Badar Ikram will produce the show, with Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, former Strings band mate Bilal Maqsood and Zeb Bangash as judges.

The first episode of the show went on air on Oct. 4, followed by the second on Oct. 5., broadcast on seven Pakistani TV channels simultaneously.

“Pakistani talent is our real asset. If we don’t provide them with our platform, then it would be an unfair thing,” Rahat Fateh Ali Khan told Arab News, on the sidelines of the auditions in Karachi.

“It isn’t a good thing that the show has come back after 12 years but the best part is that we have come fully prepared this time.”

Ikram said producing the show is “an honor and a responsibility” for him.

“We are determined to deliver a show that reflects the passion, diversity, and raw talent of Pakistan,” he said in a statement prior to airing of the first episode.

“From auditions to the grand stage, our team is working tirelessly to ensure the audience experiences the magic of music and storytelling at a truly global standard.”

The first edition of Pakistan Idol aired in Dec. 2013, featuring Bushra Ansari, Hadiqa Kiani and Ali Azmat as judges.

Auditions of participants from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sukkur are being aired since Saturday, Oct. 4, trying to make it to the top 30 contestants that will eventually lead to 16 finalists on the show.

Maham Tahir, who hails from the Rahim Yar Khan district, said her audition experience was “really good” and she found the judges to be “kind.”

“[Platforms like Pakistan Idol] are very important for us. Singers like myself, who aren’t valued in the world on a big level, are valued by platforms like these,” Tahir, a student of Lahore’s GC University who was among the top 30 contestants, told Arab News.

“I am fortunate [to make it to the next round]. It’s a miracle for me.”

Bangash, the only woman on the judges’ panel, said they were also looking for females as much as they were looking for male singers.

Pakistan Idol Season 2 will also be streamed worldwide via UAE-based platform, Begin, that has secured the rights for the show. Viewers in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Canada and the US will be able to watch it on the Begin app. For those based in the UK, Germany, India, Australia, South Africa and Nigeria, the show can be watched directly via begin.watch.